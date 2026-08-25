Sleeping with or without socks is a very common discussion and seems to be only a matter of comfort. However, there are specialists who claim that keeping your feet warm during the night can help you fall asleep faster and improve rest.

According to Aparna Bhar, a specialist in neuromuscular and sleep medicine at Cleveland Clinic, the explanation is related to the way the body regulates temperature before sleeping.

Warming your feet can therefore favor a decrease in core body temperature, a process that is part of the body’s natural preparation for sleep.

“Sleeping with socks can be an effective part of a good rest strategy,” she said.

The science behind sleeping with socks and falling asleep

The expert explains that warming the feet can, as contradictory as it may seem, help the body cool down.

When the feet increase in temperature, the blood vessels in the skin dilate. This process allows heat to be released and helps lower core body temperature.

This reduction in body heat is one of the signals the body uses for sleep and is part of the circadian rhythm, the internal system that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Other benefits of sleeping with socks

In addition to helping regulate body temperature, keeping your feet covered has other possible benefits, such as

Helping keep your feet warm

Promoting circulation and heat production in people who tend to have cold extremities

Helping reduce temperature fluctuations during the night

Helping preserve foot moisture when moisturizer is applied before bed

What experts say about sleeping without socks

Specialists say that sleeping barefoot is not harmful, and that the choice depends largely on each person’s preferences and comfort.

However, for those who usually go to bed with cold feet or have trouble relaxing and falling asleep, trying socks at night can be a simple strategy to combat this problem.