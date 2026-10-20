The United States Government announced a federal investment of US$2.3 billion to fund passenger and freight rail projects in different regions of the country.

According to the United States Department of Transportation , the funds will support 105 selected projects in 45 states and Washington, D.C., with interventions planned on more than 2,000 miles of railway tracks.

The announcement was made on October 19, 2026 by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The resources will be distributed through the Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grants program, known as CRISI.

What rail projects will the United States finance with $2.3 billion?

The Department of Transportation explained that the selected projects cover rehabilitation work, modernization and expansion of rail infrastructure.

These are some of the projects highlighted by the agency among the 105 selected initiatives:

Wisconsin : $218 million for the Hiawatha West project, which plans to extend passenger rail service connecting Chicago and Milwaukee toward Waukesha, Jefferson and Dane counties. It includes improvements to tracks, bridges and crossings, as well as the construction of new stations.

Ohio : $43.5 million to rehabilitate and modernize the Toledo Swing Bridge railway bridge, over the Maumee River. Eight of its 11 spans are expected to be worked on.

Maine : $37 million to rehabilitate approximately 90 miles of track in the north of the state, by replacing rails, ties and ballast, as well as work on a railway bridge.

Arkansas and Missouri: $33.6 million to improve the infrastructure of Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, on the stretch between Fort Smith and Monett.

Texas: $30 million to modify vehicle access to the Port of Texas City and rehabilitate and expand railway facilities, with the aim of reducing safety conflicts between trains and vehicles.

North Carolina: $20 million to improve railway infrastructure in Montgomery and Stanly counties, with work on approximately 30 miles of tracks, bridges and railway crossing signals.

What improvements are expected for rail transport?

According to the Department of Transportation, the funding seeks to improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of passenger and freight rail services.

The initiatives include interventions to reduce congestion, modernize regional rail connections and improve the infrastructure used to transport goods.

The agency also indicated that the selected projects will receive more than an additional $1.9 billion from non-federal sources, contributed by state, local and private partners.

How were the 105 rail projects selected?

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) explained that CRISI program applications were evaluated using different criteria.

These include the level of project readiness, their technical characteristics and the expected benefits.

The program is aimed at supporting initiatives that improve the conditions of passenger and freight rail transport, as well as projects related to safety and regional infrastructure.

The announcement corresponds to the selection and planned allocation of funding for these initiatives, so it does not mean that all the works are already underway.

The full list of selected projects is available on the official website of the Federal Railroad Administration.