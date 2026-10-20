Miami-Dade commuters will face higher prices for Metrobus and Metrorail service next year. According to local authorities, this is the first fare increase in more than 13 years.

“The additional revenue will help keep more buses running and preserve the service residents rely on,” said Daniela Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Miami-Dade Metrobus and Metrorail will increase in 2027

Fares will rise by 50 cents, from $2.25 to $2.75. According to the county, this is the first fare increase in more than 13 years. The additional revenue is intended to help maintain service on 13 routes that were cut during the FY 2026-27 budget process.

The fare increase will take effect in January 2027 and is expected to generate nearly $9.2 million, according to the County press release.

Which Miami-Dade bus routes will be preserved?

The restored service includes late-evening trips on seven major corridors, Route 279 and five routes that serve areas with limited or no alternative public transportation . The changes include 24-hour service on Routes 11, 79, 77, 3, and 27, according to the county.

The five coverage routes serve 42nd Avenue, Biscayne Park, Florida City west of US-1, 125th Street, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and West Miami. The restorations will benefit approximately 4,200 daily riders and more than 1.3 million trips annually.

Fares will rise by 50 cents, from $2.25 to $2.75. According to the county, this is the first fare increase in more than 13 years. Gemini IA

Other Miami-Dade transit service changes

Despite the restorations, other service reductions will still take effect in March 2027. The county identified 17 low-ridership routes for adjustments, including 16 that will continue operating but stop running after 10 p.m. Route 132 is already scheduled for elimination as part of a November 2026 service change.

The approved 2026-27 budget also includes the elimination of weekend service on Route 338, limited-stop routes 203, 204, 272 and 288, and late-night service on 18 additional routes. Preserving these remaining services would require another $7.7 million in funding, according to Miami-Dade County.

The county will continue offering free and reduced-fare transit programs for eligible seniors, veterans, students, people with disabilities, and residents with limited incomes. Riders can check eligibility and application requirements on the official transit pass website.