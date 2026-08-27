The Social Security Administration (SSA) will send SSI payments on September 1, while Social Security retirement, survivor, and disability beneficiaries will receive their payments on different dates throughout the month.

Some Social Security beneficiaries will receive their September payment on September 3. For most other beneficiaries, the payment date will depend on their date of birth, with payments scheduled for three Wednesdays in September.

When is the SSI payment in September 2026?

SSI recipients are scheduled to receive their September payment on Tuesday, September 1.

SSI payments are generally issued on the first day of the month. When that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is usually moved to the previous business day.

Because September 1, 2026, falls on a Tuesday, the September SSI payment will be issued on its regular date.

The payment date will depend on their date of birth, with payments scheduled for three Wednesdays in September. Gemini IA

Social Security payment schedule for September 2026

The payment schedule for most Social Security beneficiaries is based on their date of birth. The September 2026 dates are:

September 3: Beneficiaries who started receiving Social Security before May 1997. This date also applies to people who receive both Social Security and SSI.

September 9: Beneficiaries with birthdays from the 1st through the 10th.

September 16: Beneficiaries with birthdays from the 11th through the 20th.

September 23: Beneficiaries with birthdays from the 21st through the 31st.

The Wednesday schedule applies to beneficiaries who started receiving Social Security after April 30, 1997. Their payment date is determined by their day of birth.

What if a Social Security payment is late?

If a payment does not arrive on the expected date, the SSA recommends allowing three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

Beneficiaries can also check their payment information and payment history through their My Social Security account.