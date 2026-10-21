International travelers planning to enter the United States should check their passport expiration dates before making travel arrangements. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the general rule requires a passport to remain valid for at least six months beyond the traveler’s intended departure date from the country .

However, this requirement does not apply in the same way to every nationality. The United States has agreements with certain countries that allow their citizens to enter with passports valid for their intended period of stay, without requiring an additional six months of validity.

Travelers should therefore check the requirements that apply to their nationality and immigration status before heading to the airport.

How the 6-month passport validity rule works in the US

The rule is based on the date a visitor plans to leave the United States. For travelers subject to the general requirement, their passports must remain valid for six months beyond that date.

For example, if a traveler plans to leave the United States on December 15, their passport would generally need to remain valid until at least June 15 of the following year if the full six-month requirement applies.

However, the passport holder’s nationality can change this requirement. CBP explains that citizens of countries covered by exemption agreements only need passports that remain valid for their intended stay.

US immigration authorities apply specific passport validity requirements to foreign visitors. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Which countries are exempt from the additional 6-month requirement?

CBP maintains exceptions for passports issued by a number of countries and territories. Among the countries listed in its reference materials are several important destinations for travelers from Latin America, Europe and other regions.

These include Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Canada, as well as countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The exception means that eligible travelers do not need the additional six months of passport validity beyond their planned stay. Their passports must nevertheless remain valid throughout the intended visit, and they must meet any other applicable entry requirements.

Travelers should confirm the current status of their country on the U.S. Department of State’s official guidance before departing, because passport rules and other entry conditions can differ according to nationality and travel circumstances.

What travelers should check before flying

Before traveling, visitors should verify three key details:

Passport expiration date: make sure the passport remains valid for the required period of stay.

Nationality-based exemptions: check whether the passport-issuing country has an agreement waiving the additional six-month requirement.

Immigration documents: confirm that the applicable visa or travel authorization is valid and that all other entry requirements are met.

The main reference for this rule is the official CBP guidance on passport technical requirements. Travelers can also review the requirements for the Visa Waiver Program through the U.S. Department of State.