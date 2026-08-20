The Social Security Administration has expanded a program designed to accelerate disability claims for people with some of the most serious medical conditions.

The agency added 14 new conditions to its Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list, potentially allowing qualifying disability applications to move through the determination process more quickly.

The change was announced by the SSA on August 11, 2026, and brings the total number of conditions covered by the program to 314.

what is the social security compassionate allowances program?

The Compassionate Allowances initiative is designed for people with severe diseases and medical conditions that meet Social Security’s statutory standard for disability benefits.

Instead of going through the same process as every disability application, qualifying cases can receive accelerated consideration.

According to the SSA, more than 1.2 million people with severe disabilities have been approved through the accelerated process since the program began.

The agency also uses technology to identify potential Compassionate Allowances cases and can obtain electronic medical records through its Health IT program in some claims. This can help adjudicators make faster and more accurate determinations.

The 14 conditions added by the ssa

The newly expanded list includes:

Adenylosuccinate Lyase Deficiency – Neonatal Form and Type 1

Aicardi Syndrome

Baraitser-Winter Syndrome

Beare-Stevenson Cutis Gyrata Syndrome

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome

CASK-Related Gene Disorders

Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma

Lafora Disease

Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy

OPHN1 Syndrome

Primary Cardiac Sarcoma

Primary Intracranial Malignant Melanoma

Uveal Melanoma with Metastases

Warburg Micro Syndrome

The inclusion of these conditions does not mean every person with one of them will automatically receive disability benefits. Applicants still have to meet Social Security’s legal requirements for disability benefits.

What changes is that qualifying cases involving a Compassionate Allowance condition can receive expedited processing.

What this means for disability applicants

For people applying for Social Security Disability Insurance or other disability benefits, the expansion could be particularly important when a serious diagnosis makes a lengthy determination process especially difficult.

The SSA says the initiative is intended to reduce delays and help people with life-changing diagnoses receive support faster.

Applicants can still apply for disability benefits through Social Security, while the agency determines whether a particular claim qualifies for the Compassionate Allowances process.