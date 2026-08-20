The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is the U.S. tax collection agency. The agency is in charge of receiving tax returns, enforcing penalties on those who do not meet their tax obligations, and issuing refunds when they are due to those who claim tax credits.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC, in its English name) is intended for low- and middle-income workers with or without qualifying children. It is compatible with other tax credits, and its amount is 100% refundable.

What are they, and who can claim them?

To claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, the taxpayer must meet the following conditions:

Have earned income , whether from employment, a business of their own, or fees for services rendered.

Must be a U.S. citizen or a legal resident for the entire year.

Must have a Social Security Number (SSN).

If they have children, they must qualify and meet the eligibility requirements .

If they do not have children, they must be between 25 and 64 years old.

What are the EITC amounts for tax year 2026?

The Earned Income Tax Credit varies depending on how many qualifying children the taxpayer has claimed. The current amounts for tax year 2026 are: