The Social Security Administration (SSA) warns all married people who have changed their surname after the union about the importance of keeping the agency’s records updated.

As explained, this is essential to avoid any inconvenience with employment, taxes, or benefits that may arise due to inaccuracies .

According to the official information shared by the agency, to complete this process it will be necessary to present the following original documents:

Proof of identity

U.S. driver’s license

State-issued identification card

U.S. passport

Evidence of the new legal name and name change

In this case, marriage certificate

Evidence of legal status

U.S. citizenship

Legal citizen status (Permanent Resident card, Employment Authorization Document, for example).

On the agency’s official website, you can check the documents required in each case by selecting the options according to the situation.

How long do you have to wait to carry out this process

The authorities’ advice is to wait for the record to be updated before starting the process with the agency, which usually takes about 30 days.

What options exist to carry out this process and what steps to follow in each one

The process can be carried out online, in person, and even on paper, although the fastest way is to choose to do the process over the internet.

How to do this SSA process

Online : visit the Social Security record page and my Social Security account. : visit the Social Security record page and start online or complete the entire process in your personalaccount.

In person : first schedule an online appointment, then visit an office in person and bring the aforementioned documents.

On paper: the application can be completed by submitting Form SS-5 and then bringing the documents to the local Social Security office.