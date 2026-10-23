The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced changes for parents who want to open a Trump Account for their child. The modifications make it easier for them to claim the Enumeration at Birth (EAB) program.

Trump Account, announced by the Government under the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, is a tax-advantaged investment account for U.S. citizen children under 18.

At the beginning, the Treasury automatically enrolled millions, but all recipients had to complete the activation process through the official app or the IRS form.

Social Security makes it easier to claim Trump Accounts

On October 20, the SSA announced that it will include an information sheet about Trump Accounts with Social Security cards issued to newborns through the Enumeration at Birth (EAB) program.

Parents and guardians can visit TrumpAccounts.gov to download the app for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play and follow the instructions to verify their identity and authority to manage the account.

After signing up, families should look for a communication from the Department of the Treasury explaining how to activate the account and receive the $1,000 contribution, if the child qualifies.

The new information sheet is intended to make these steps easier to follow from the moment parents receive their newborn’s Social Security card.

Who qualifies for the $1,000 Trump Account contribution?

The federal government offers a one-time $1,000 contribution to eligible children through the Trump Accounts pilot program.

However, having an account does not automatically qualify a child for the payment. To receive the contribution, the child must meet the following conditions:

Birth date : The child must be born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

Citizenship : The child must be a U.S. citizen.

Social Security number : The child must have a valid Social Security number.

Application: An authorized individual must request the contribution by submitting IRS Form 4547, even if the Treasury has already opened the account.

Form 4547, known as Trump Account Election(s), can be submitted through the Trump Accounts app, the official website, or an IRS Individual Online Account.

The Social Security Administration is making it easier for parents to access information about Trump Accounts, which allow eligible children to build long-term savings through investments. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Parents must select the option requesting the $1,000 pilot program contribution.

What are Trump Accounts, and who can withdraw the money?

Trump Accounts are investment accounts designed to help children build savings for their future. The funds can be invested in eligible mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track broad U.S. stock market indexes, allowing the balance to grow over time.

Parents, legal guardians and other authorized individuals can serve as the responsible party and custodian, managing the account on the child’s behalf. However, the money belongs to the child named as the beneficiary, not to the adult managing it .

Withdrawals are generally restricted during the account’s growth period, which ends on December 31 of the year before the child turns 18.

Starting January 1 of the year the child turns 18, the account becomes subject to the rules that generally apply to traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Withdrawals may be subject to income taxes and additional penalties, depending on the circumstances.