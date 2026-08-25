The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) uses various contact methods with the aim of monitoring tax filings and obligations, and some of these may require in-person meetings. Although the most common communication is by mail, certain circumstances can trigger more immediate procedures.

This has raised questions concerning IRS visits to taxpayers’ homes and about which individuals and families could be subject to a verification at their residence. The official guidelines provide clarity on the situations in which this can occur.

IRS will visit every home, house by house, for all these people and families

In-person visits are relatively infrequent and are carried out when prior notices have been sent without a response or when it is necessary to confirm information directly at home. The agency begins the process with written communication and only moves to this phase in cases of audits, collections, or investigations.

The IRS states that only four types of employees are authorized to visit a residence: revenue agents, revenue officers, special agents, and fuel inspectors, all properly identified with official credentials.

What should you do if the IRS visits your home?

The first step is to verify the letter sent before the visit to confirm that it matches the stated reason. The IRS reminds taxpayers that it never requests payments through unauthorized methods or uses social media to contact taxpayers.

To verify that the visit is legitimate: