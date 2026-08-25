Baking soda is one of the most widely used products at home for carrying out different cleaning tasks. In addition to helping remove dirt, it also stands out for its ability to absorb odors and help spaces feel fresher.

For its part, hydrogen peroxide is usually used to disinfect surfaces and help reduce the appearance of certain stains. For this reason, combining both ingredients has become a homemade alternative that some people use to strengthen the cleaning of different objects and treat tough stains on clothing.

Why do they recommend mixing them, and how to prepare them

To prepare this homemade mixture, it is important to take some precautions, such as wearing gloves while making it and first checking that the hydrogen peroxide has a 3% concentration. The preparation is made by combining two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide with two tablespoons of baking soda until a paste forms.

Once ready, it can be applied with a stiff-bristled brush on surfaces that tend to accumulate dirt. These include the hardest areas to clean, such as the grout between tiles on both walls and floors.

It is also used to clean cutlery or kitchen utensils. The paste should be applied, left to sit for a few minutes, and then rinsed as usual.

If it is intended to whiten yellowed garments, the instruction is to dissolve one or two tablespoons in a bucket of warm water and then leave the garments to soak.

Another mixture with baking soda for cleaning routines

Used coffee grounds, an ingredient that is generally thrown away, also actually have great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for those who want to thoroughly clean their kitchen utensils, since it makes it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces, such as saucepans, pots, or cutlery.