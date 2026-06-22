The U.S. federal law requires that all men between 18 and 25 years old register on the official Selective Service list. Failing to meet this duty within the stipulated age range can bring severe economic and criminal consequences.

According to what the authorities explained, registering in this system is not synonymous with having to fulfill active military obligations. Rather, it is a registry that would be used only in the event of a national emergency.

Its purpose, in this hypothetical scenario, is to “provide personnel to the Department of War and alternative services for conscientious objectors, if authorized by the President and Congress”.

Which citizens and foreigners must register on this official U.S. list

According to what the authorities stated, those who must register include

U.S. citizens born in the U.S., with dual nationality, or naturalized

U.S. citizens living outside the United States

Immigrants

Refugees and asylum seekers

People with disabilities

The United States confirmed arrests and fines for those who do not register on time on this official list

Failing to register with the Selective Service can have serious consequences. “ Severe penalties could be imposed on those who do not register, such as fines of up to $250,000 and up to 5 years in prison ”, it states.

“A person who knowingly advises, helps, or encourages another person not to comply with the registration requirement is subject to the same penalties,” the authorities say.

In addition, failing to register can affect eligibility to qualify for federal jobs, receive citizenship, in the case of being a foreigner, or be eligible when obtaining state financial aid for students.

How to register with the Selective Service

The process must be completed on the official website of the Selective Service System by providing the following information

Full name

Home address

Date of birth

Social Security number

Completing this process does not mean that the person will be drafted into the forces, but rather that, in the event of a mandatory call-up, the following stages would be carried out