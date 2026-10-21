As happens every October, the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) revealed the expected final figure for the increase in retirement, disability, and other Social Security payments for 2027: 3.6% .

From December 2026 to January 2027, 76 million people will receive an increase of $36 more per month, depending on the program and its conditions. With this new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the federal government expects to offset the impact of inflation on each beneficiary’s income.

How much retirees will receive starting in 2027

The SSA made an average, and Social Security retirement benefits will increase by US$75 per month starting in 2027. The measure will benefit nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries. By category, the estimates showed:

The increase comes in a context of new pressures on the cost of living in the country. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), year-over-year inflation reached 3.7% in September 2026.

When payments will begin

The SSA will begin payments in December 2026 and January 2027:

The 7.3 million beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive their increased payment on December 31, 2026 , since January 1, 2027 is a holiday.

Social Security beneficiaries will receive their new payments in January 2027. The schedule has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to follow the pattern used this year, which includes the 1st, the 3rd, and Wednesdays.

Some beneficiaries who are enrolled in both programs will receive both payments.

COLA notices will be available toward the end of November 2026 in the Message Center of each beneficiary’s personal my Social Security account. Those who are not registered in the system will receive their notification by mail, but a month later.