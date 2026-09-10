The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to help eligible low- and moderate-income workers reduce their federal tax burden. Because it is a refundable tax credit, a taxpayer may receive a refund if the credit is worth more than the amount of taxes owed.

Having children is not a requirement in every case. The EITC is also available to certain workers without qualifying children, provided they satisfy the eligibility rules established by the IRS.

Approved EITC refund: What are the requirements to claim it?

For tax year 2025, the maximum Earned Income Tax Credit was $8,046, with the amount depending primarily on the taxpayer’s income, filing situation and number of qualifying children.

To qualify for the credit, taxpayers generally must meet several requirements:

Earn income from employment or work , including wages, tips or certain other forms of compensation.

Have a valid Social Security number (SSN) that is valid for employment.

File a federal tax return and meet the applicable filing requirements.

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien who meets the IRS eligibility rules.

Not use the Married Filing Separately filing status.

Not file Form 2555 to claim the foreign earned income exclusion.

Fall within the applicable income limits for the tax year.

Meeting these conditions does not automatically guarantee a specific refund. The final amount depends on the taxpayer’s individual circumstances and the information reported on the tax return.

Eligibility rules expand access for workers with and without children.

IRS EITC payments: Who can receive up to $4,427?

Taxpayers with a qualifying child may be eligible for a larger EITC amount than workers without children, as long as they also satisfy the other requirements.

For EITC purposes, a qualifying child generally must meet relationship, age, residency and Social Security number requirements.

A qualifying child can include a:

Child, stepchild or adopted child.

Sibling or descendant of a sibling.

Grandchild or certain other qualifying relatives.

The child generally must be under age 19, or under age 24 if a full-time student, unless permanently and totally disabled.

In addition, the child generally must have lived with the taxpayer in the United States for more than half of the tax year and have a valid SSN.

How much can the EITC be worth?

The maximum credit varies according to the number of qualifying children. For tax year 2025, the amounts are:

No qualifying children: $649.

One qualifying child: $4,328.

Two qualifying children: $7,152.

Three or more qualifying children: $8,046.

These figures represent the maximum EITC amounts, not automatic payments. The amount an individual taxpayer receives depends on their income, filing status and other eligibility factors.