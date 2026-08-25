Families in New Jersey have a new way to access the state’s Child Tax Credit, thanks to the launch of a free online tool designed to simplify the application process. The program could provide eligible households with up to $1,250 per child, although that higher maximum applies to the expanded credit planned for the next tax year.

The new platform, called SimpleFile, was created to help families who qualify for the credit but may not normally file a tax return. The state says the process can take about 15 minutes and does not require users who qualify for SimpleFile to have their tax documents available.

Who can receive the New Jersey Child Tax Credit?

The New Jersey Child Tax Credit is a refundable benefit for qualifying residents with young children. Under the rules for tax year 2025, eligible taxpayers can receive up to $1,000 for each qualifying child age 5 or younger, depending on household taxable income.

To qualify for the credit, applicants generally must meet several conditions:

Be a New Jersey resident for all or part of tax year 2025.

Have a valid Social Security number or ITIN .

Be legally entitled to claim the qualifying child as a dependent for federal tax purposes.

Have a child who was 5 or younger at the end of the tax year .

Have taxable income of $80,000 or less .

Not file taxes as married filing separately.

The amount available depends on taxable income. For full-year residents with taxable income of $30,000 or less, the credit can reach $1,000 per qualifying child. The amount gradually decreases for households with higher taxable income, reaching $200 for those earning more than $60,000 but no more than $80,000.

What is SimpleFile and who can use it?

SimpleFile is intended particularly for New Jersey residents with low or no income who are not required to submit a full federal or state tax return.

For the simplified application, residents must have lived in New Jersey for the entire 2025 tax year, have earned less than $10,000 if filing individually or $20,000 if filing jointly, and have at least one dependent who was 5 or younger at the end of 2025 and lived with them for most of the year.

The tool is also available to people who use an ITIN rather than a Social Security number. The state specifically confirms that ITIN filers can claim the benefit if they meet the other requirements.

How to apply for the payment

The process through SimpleFile is designed to be completed online in three basic steps. Applicants first create an account using a phone number or email address. They then answer questions about themselves and their dependents before reviewing the information and electronically signing the submission.

One of the main differences from a traditional tax filing is that eligible SimpleFile users do not need their tax documents to complete the simplified application. The platform instead collects the household information necessary to claim the qualifying state credit.

The deadline to use SimpleFile for the current application is October 15, 2026.

When does the $1,250 amount apply?

There is an important distinction behind the $1,250 figure. New Jersey currently lists a maximum $1,000 Child Tax Credit for tax year 2025, while the state’s fiscal year 2027 budget expands the credit to up to $1,250 for the following tax year.

That means eligible families should not assume that every current application will automatically result in a $1,250 payment. The amount depends on the applicable tax year and the taxpayer’s income and eligibility.

What can families use the money for?

The state describes the credit as a cash benefit that can help households cover everyday expenses, including food, housing, child care and other household costs.

It also says the benefit does not affect most other assistance programs, including SNAP, WIC, Medicaid and TANF.