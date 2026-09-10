The Argentine Embassy in the United States notes on its official website that appointment requests are now available to process the DNI and passport during the current year.

According to the statement, requests must be made exclusively online, through the National Appointment System (SNT) platform.

Who can request appointments for a DNI and a passport?

The system is aimed at Argentine citizens who reside in the Embassy’s consular district, which includes

Washington DC

Delaware

Maryland

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

To obtain an appointment, it will be necessary to go to Consular Services / National Identity Document (DNI) and Passport.

What are the available procedures for DNI and passport

The platform offers six different options, depending on the citizen’s situation

DNI due to change of address

DNI due to theft, loss, misplacement, damage or expiration

DNI data update for minors

Data update for people over 14 years old

Passport

DNI and passport in a unified procedure

Important information for all Argentines who need to carry out these passport and DNI procedures

Before showing up, the instruction is to check the specific documentation details required for each procedure.