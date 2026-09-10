En esta noticia
The Argentine Embassy in the United States notes on its official website that appointment requests are now available to process the DNI and passport during the current year.
According to the statement, requests must be made exclusively online, through the National Appointment System (SNT) platform.
Who can request appointments for a DNI and a passport?
The system is aimed at Argentine citizens who reside in the Embassy’s consular district, which includes
- Washington DC
- Delaware
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- West Virginia
To obtain an appointment, it will be necessary to go to Consular Services / National Identity Document (DNI) and Passport.
What are the available procedures for DNI and passport
The platform offers six different options, depending on the citizen’s situation
- DNI due to change of address
- DNI due to theft, loss, misplacement, damage or expiration
- DNI data update for minors
- Data update for people over 14 years old
- Passport
- DNI and passport in a unified procedure
Important information for all Argentines who need to carry out these passport and DNI procedures
Before showing up, the instruction is to check the specific documentation details required for each procedure.
The Embassy warned that any submission that does not meet each mandatory documentation requirement will be rejected.