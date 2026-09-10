For international travel, having a valid passport is one of the most important requirements for U.S. citizens, naturalized citizens and foreign visitors. The document must meet the conditions established by the relevant authorities not only to enter the United States but also to leave the country.

However, simply having a passport that has not expired does not always guarantee that it can be used without problems. Travelers should also verify how much validity remains on the document and make sure it is in acceptable physical condition. Failure to meet these requirements can lead to complications when checking in with airlines or going through immigration controls.

Passport requirements for U.S. citizens and naturalized Americans

Federal regulations require travelers to present a valid passport when applicable. Naturalized U.S. citizens must enter the United States using their American passport, even if they also hold a passport issued by their country of origin.

The document must also be in good physical condition. Passports with significant damage, heavy stains, substantial tears or other alterations may not be accepted for international travel. Damage to important pages, including pages containing visas, can also create problems.

Travelers must verify passport validity and condition before departure. Magnific | Freepik

Travelers should additionally check the passport requirements imposed by their destination. According to USA.gov, some countries and airlines may refuse entry or boarding when a passport has less than six months of remaining validity.

How long is a U.S. passport valid?

A U.S. passport issued to an adult is generally valid for up to 10 years.

For children under 16, a passport is valid for five years and cannot be renewed in the same way as an adult passport.

Passport validity requirements for visitors entering the United States

Foreign nationals traveling to the United States must generally have a passport that remains valid for six months beyond the period of their intended stay.

However, this requirement is subject to exceptions. The United States maintains agreements with certain countries that allow their citizens to enter with a passport valid only for the duration of their authorized stay.

Which countries are exempt from the six-month passport rule?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) maintains an updated list of countries whose citizens are exempt from the general six-month passport validity requirement.

The Latin American countries included on the list are:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Dominican Republic

Uruguay

Venezuela

Travelers should consult the current CBP list before traveling because passport requirements can vary depending on nationality, destination and the circumstances of the trip.

Finally, travelers should make sure their passport remains physically intact throughout their journey. A damaged document can result in delays or additional checks, both when departing the United States and when traveling internationally.