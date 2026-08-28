A new weather system will increase the risk of severe weather this weekend in different regions of the United States.

According to weather forecasts, this Saturday and Sunday there could be storms with intense rain, torrential downpours, hail, flash flooding, and strong wind gusts.

Saturday with risk of hail, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts

During Saturday, a new system coming from the Pacific will begin moving eastward and will increase the severe risk from northern Utah to different areas of the Dakotas.

Among the main phenomena that could be recorded are

Thunderstorms

Hail

Damaging wind gusts, which could reach 137 km/h

Heavy rain

Localized flooding

Heavy rainfall over short periods can generate rapid water buildup and problems on streets, roads, and other areas, so it is essential to drive with extreme caution.

Alert for more storms this Sunday

On Sunday a new system will move south through eastern Canada and New England.

This system could trigger the formation of a line of storms accompanied by torrential rain and dangerous wind gusts, which could reach between 55 and 65 mph, that is, approximately between 89 and 105 km/h, with the capacity to cause localized damage and generate complications.