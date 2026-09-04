En esta noticia
A historic property located in Lafayette, Louisiana, has opened a call seeking volunteers to care for its gardens and outdoor spaces.
The proposal is aimed at individuals or couples, offering lodging and other stay benefits in exchange for 25 hours of work helping preserve the historic building.
What tasks will the volunteers be responsible for
According to the publication on the specialized site Worldpackers, this property has seven acres of land, mature trees, gardens, and old buildings. Those selected will help with general maintenance of the outdoor spaces and landscaping.
Activities that will be requested
- Water plants and green spaces
- Weed and lay mulch
- Plant and prune
- Pick up leaves and remove small branches or debris
- Mow the lawn and keep pathways tidy
- Clean and organize outdoor areas
- Maintain gardening tools
- Assist with seasonal landscaping projects
- Help with the appearance of the grounds.
An important point to note is that no professional landscaping experience is required.
What the volunteers’ work schedule is like
The proposal sets a commitment of 25 hours per week. Generally, volunteers work 5 hours a day for 5 days a week and have two days off.
In general, shifts are in the morning to avoid the hours with the highest temperatures.
What is offered in exchange for caring for the gardens of this house
People who take part in the program will be able to access
- Lodging
- Free daily breakfast
- Two days off per week
- Free use of laundry facilities
- Access to bicycles
- Use of a fully equipped kitchen
- High-speed internet
- A space designated for remote work
- Discounts for staying at other hostels
The availability of a private or shared room will depend on the lodging conditions.
What requirements must everyone meet to participate
The call states that all interested parties must meet the following conditions
- Be between 20 and 60 years old
- Have an intermediate level of English or French
- Have U.S. citizenship or a visa
Flight expenses, travel insurance, interim transportation, and the U.S. visa are the responsibility of the volunteers.