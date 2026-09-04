A historic property located in Lafayette, Louisiana, has opened a call seeking volunteers to care for its gardens and outdoor spaces.

The proposal is aimed at individuals or couples, offering lodging and other stay benefits in exchange for 25 hours of work helping preserve the historic building.

What tasks will the volunteers be responsible for

According to the publication on the specialized site Worldpackers, this property has seven acres of land, mature trees, gardens, and old buildings. Those selected will help with general maintenance of the outdoor spaces and landscaping.

Activities that will be requested

Water plants and green spaces

Weed and lay mulch

Plant and prune

Pick up leaves and remove small branches or debris

Mow the lawn and keep pathways tidy

Clean and organize outdoor areas

Maintain gardening tools

Assist with seasonal landscaping projects

Help with the appearance of the grounds.

An important point to note is that no professional landscaping experience is required.

What the volunteers’ work schedule is like

The proposal sets a commitment of 25 hours per week. Generally, volunteers work 5 hours a day for 5 days a week and have two days off.

In general, shifts are in the morning to avoid the hours with the highest temperatures.

What is offered in exchange for caring for the gardens of this house

People who take part in the program will be able to access

Lodging

Free daily breakfast

Two days off per week

Free use of laundry facilities

Access to bicycles

Use of a fully equipped kitchen

High-speed internet

A space designated for remote work

Discounts for staying at other hostels

The availability of a private or shared room will depend on the lodging conditions.

What requirements must everyone meet to participate

The call states that all interested parties must meet the following conditions

Be between 20 and 60 years old

Have an intermediate level of English or French

Have U.S. citizenship or a visa

Flight expenses, travel insurance, interim transportation, and the U.S. visa are the responsibility of the volunteers.