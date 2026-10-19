The United States commissioned Boeing to build another 22 F-15EX Eagle II fighters, a modernized version of the F-15 family that can carry air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, and compatible hypersonic weapons. The contract, awarded on September 29, 2026 by the Department of the Air Force, which is part of the Armed Forces, corresponds to lot 7 of the program and seeks to sustain production of these aircraft.

The agreement covers the manufacture of the 22 units within available funds, in a context marked by production disruptions recorded during 2025 and inflation in the defense industry. According to Boeing, the contract is worth US$2.380 billion and raises the total number of F-15EXs contracted by the U.S. Air Force in lots 1 through 7 to 120.

The objective of the program is to renew the combat fleet and progressively replace the older F-15C and F-15D, maintaining the basic design of the F-15 family, but with the addition of digital flight controls, advanced electronic systems, and greater weapons payload capacity.

What are the 22 F-15EX Eagle II fighters in lot 7 that the United States ordered from Boeing like?

The F-15EX Eagle II is a heavy, multirole fighter developed from the F-15 family, designed to carry out air superiority missions and attacks on ground targets, with the capacity to carry large amounts of weaponry and operate over long distances.

According to Boeing’s technical data sheet, the F-15EX has a weapons payload capacity of up to 29,500 pounds, equivalent to about 13,380 kilograms, and reaches a stated maximum speed of Mach 2.5. The overhaul is due in part to the aging of the F-15C and F-15D, since in March 2021, the U.S. Air Force reported that those models had an average age of more than 37 years and were nearing the end of their service life.

What bombs, missiles and hypersonic weapons can the F-15EX Eagle II carry?

Among the F-15EX’s weapons capabilities reported by Boeing are:

Air-to-air missiles : it can carry up to 12 AMRAAM missiles. The Air Force tested the launch of AIM-120 and AIM-9X missiles during the model’s development.

Guided munitions to attack ground targets : the aircraft can use precision weapons. Official tests included the use of standoff guided munitions.

Hypersonic weapons: Boeing and the Air Force describe the F-15EX as a platform capable of carrying compatible hypersonic weapons. Boeing has specifically noted that the design accommodates weapons up to 22 feet long and weighing 7,000 pounds.

When will the F-15EX Eagle II fighters be delivered to the United States Air Force?

The official statement of September 29, 2026 does not set a specific date for the delivery of the 22 fighters from lot 7. Boeing said it is working with the Air Force to increase the production rate to two aircraft per month, but it is not possible to confirm from that announcement when the aircraft will be completed or when they will begin operating at their destination units.

The agreement was finalized after the program faced production disruptions in 2025 and inflationary pressures. However, the allocation of the fighters and the specific delivery dates will have to be confirmed through future official announcements.