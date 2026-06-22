Meteorological forecasts indicate that an active pattern will continue generating severe storms, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts over the next few days across broad regions of the country.

Severe weather could persist for more than 96 hours, particularly in parts of the Plains, the South, and the East Coast.

Which areas are under alert for severe storms and heavy rain

According to specialists at AccuWeather, the start of the week will be marked by a storm moving from the center of the country toward the east. As the system expands today, Monday, severe weather will reach parts of the Interstate 95 corridor.

In addition, it was indicated that a powerful cold front will extend from the Mid-Atlantic region toward the South and the Plains, acting as a new trigger for storms.

Warnings for gusts of up to 113 km/h and severe storms during several days

From Tuesday and for most of this week, the main activity will shift to the Plains.

The areas under alert range from eastern Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and the Oklahoma and Texas sectors known as the “panhandles.”

According to experts, the main threats are:

Large hail

Strong wind gusts

Torrential rain capable of causing localized flooding

Some storms could generate winds close to 85 mph, roughly equivalent to 137 km/h. However, in the broader areas of the event, gusts could be around 113 km/h.

By Thursday, the risk area will extend from Oklahoma City to parts of eastern Montana. In these regions, warnings for storms with hail, strong winds, and heavy precipitation will continue.