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The aerospace industry has just taken a historic step toward ultra-long-haul flights. Airbus successfully completed testing of its new A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range), a version specially developed to operate some of the longest commercial routes on the planet without the need to make stops.
Thanks to a combination of greater fuel capacity, aerodynamic improvements, and next-generation engines, the new plane promises to revolutionize air transport by allowing direct connections between cities separated by more than 18,000 kilometers.
Testing advances on the world’s most advanced commercial aircraft
The new Airbus A350-1000ULR was designed to cover routes that until a few years ago were considered impossible for commercial aviation. Among its main features are:
- Range of more than 18,000 kilometers
- Ability for flights of more than 20 hours
- Lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations
- Reduction in polluting emissions
- Greater comfort for passengers on ultra-long-haul trips
It will fly anywhere in the world nonstop for the first time
The great advantage of the A350-1000ULR is its ability to connect major urban centers without the need for intermediate stops. This will make it possible to operate routes such as:
- New York – Singapore
- London – Sydney
- Paris – Auckland
- Los Angeles – Dubai
- Toronto – Bangkok
It will change commercial aviation forever
Specialists consider that the growth of nonstop routes will transform global connectivity. The advantages include:
- Shorter travel times.
- Elimination of intermediate connections.
- Greater comfort for passengers.
- Lower risk of lost luggage.
- Reduction in times at airports.