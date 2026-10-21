Working families with three or more children could receive up to $8,496 from the Internal Revenue Service through the earned income tax credit (EITC) for tax year 2027, according to Thomson Reuters Checkpoint projections . The credit is claimed on Form 1040 and can be deposited into a bank account with the tax refund.

The tax research service, released the estimates Sept. 11 as part of its yearly projection of inflation-adjusted tax figures.

Because the 2025 government shutdown left no consumer price index for October 2025, the estimates rely on 11 months of inflation data, from September 2025 through August 2026.

Where does the nearly $8,500 EITC figure for 2027 come from?

The projection lists the earned income on which the credit is calculated: $18,880 for families with two or more children, up from $18,290 in 2026. Federal law sets the credit at 45% of that amount for families with three or more children, which comes to $8,496.

The same formula produces the IRS’ official 2026 maximum of $8,231. Projected 2027 maximums by family size, with 2026 figures in parentheses:

No qualifying children : $685 ($664)

One child : $4,573 ($4,427)

Two children : $7,552 ($7,316)

Three or more children: $8,496 ($8,231)

What are the projected 2027 requirements to get the EITC on Form 1040?

Under IRS rules , filers must:

Have earned income.

Have no more than $12,600 in investment income, the projected 2027 limit.

Have a valid Social Security number by the return’s due date for themselves, a spouse filing jointly and each child claimed.

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien all year.

Not file Form 2555 for foreign earned income.

Federal law sets the credit at 45% of that amount for families with three or more children, which comes to $8,496. Magnific

For families with children, the credit starts phasing out at $32,170 for joint filers and $24,660 for other filers. For families with three or more children, it would disappear at about $72,500 and $65,000, respectively.

Workers without children can qualify if they are 25 to 64 at year’s end, lived in the U.S. for more than half the year and can’t be claimed as a dependent.

When could the IRS deposit the 2027 EITC into bank accounts?

The projected amounts apply to income earned in 2027, so families would claim them on returns filed in early 2028. Returns filed next spring cover tax year 2026.

The credit is refundable, so families can receive it even if they owe no income tax. Filers who claim children must attach Schedule EIC to the return.

Thomson Reuters said the IRS would publish official 2027 figures later this year. IRS tables, which group incomes in $50 ranges, will set the final amounts.