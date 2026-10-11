The Real ID in New York is an identification that allows boarding domestic flights within the United States and accessing certain federal facilities. To obtain it, applicants must gather the required documentation and go to a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

Unlike the enhanced identification, known as Enhanced ID, the Real ID itself does not have an additional cost , although the usual license or identification card fees still apply.

The first step to know whether you need to apply for it is to check your current document: if the driver’s license or state ID does not have a star or an American flag , it does not meet the federal Real ID requirements.

How do you get the Real ID in New York?

The New York DMV establishes a procedure to request this identification. Before going to an office, it is advisable to verify which documents you need to present to avoid delays:

Choose the type of identification. The applicant must decide whether they need a Real ID, a standard identification, or an Enhanced ID, depending on how they will use the document. Gather the documents. It is necessary to prove identity, full legal name, legal status, and residence in New York, in accordance with the applicable requirements. Check the requirements before the visit. The DMV has a pre-screening tool that allows you to identify the required forms and documents and, in some cases, submit them for a preliminary review. Go to a DMV office. The applicant must present the corresponding documentation to complete the process.

The official tool to prepare the application is available at https://eservices.dmv.ny.gov/TAP/eServices/_/

After submitting the application, the DMV provides a temporary document until the Real ID arrives, which is usually by mail and in about two weeks.

How much does the Real ID cost?

The price depends on the transaction the applicant carries out. There is no specific additional charge for converting a driver’s license or state ID into a Real ID, but the usual fees for issuance, renewal, or other procedures apply.

The DMV distinguishes this document from the Enhanced ID, which does have an additional surcharge of USD30 on top of the usual fees.

Where do you apply for the Real ID in New York?

The Real ID is requested at the offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles located throughout New York. Residents must present the required documentation in person when they apply for the first time for a photo ID that meets federal requirements.

To find the corresponding office, check the county instructions and verify the service conditions, you can go to https://dmv.ny.gov/contact-us/office-locations?address=null&radius=10&county=null&city=null

Before going, it is important to use the agency’s pre-screening tool, which allows you to find out which documents are needed depending on the procedure.

What documents do I need to obtain the Real ID in New York?

To apply for the Real ID, it is necessary to prove identity and residence in the state. DMV requires two proofs of residence in New York, in addition to the documentation needed to prove full legal name and legal status.

To prove your address, you may present the following documents, which must have been issued within the last 365 days :