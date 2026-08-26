Mixing baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste is a homemade trick to keep shower screens looking like new, since they can easily accumulate soap residue, dirt, and stains.

This preparation takes advantage of the benefits of three ingredients easily found in different homes, allowing the shower screens to have a clean and neat appearance.

Mix baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste: why it is recommended

This combination is ideal for glass, since each of the ingredients contributes different advantages to the preparation

Baking soda: works as a mild abrasive to help remove dirt

Liquid detergent: helps eliminate grease and residue

Toothpaste: provides a creamy texture to make cleaning easier

How to prepare this baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste mixture at home

To make this homemade cleaner, place a small amount of baking soda in a container, then add liquid detergent, and finally a pinch of toothpaste.

The three ingredients should be mixed until a homogeneous paste is obtained that can be spread over the glass.

The proportions will depend on the size of the shower screen to be cleaned.

How to apply this homemade trick with baking soda, detergent, and toothpaste

To carry out this trick, it is necessary

Apply small amounts of the mixture where there is accumulated soap or dirt

Spread the preparation using a sponge or soft cloth

Remove the mixture with plenty of water and wipe away the remains with a cloth

Dry the shower screen well to avoid new water marks

The advice is always to clean in ventilated places, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.