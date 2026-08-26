Baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice are among the most widely used elements in different cleaning routines because of their versatility and how easy they are to find in homes.

This combination offers great benefits for removing accumulated dirt, neutralizing bad odors, and helping keep various spaces in the home shining.

Mixing baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice: what it is for

When these three ingredients come into contact, they form a mixture whose effect helps make it easier to remove residue, grease, and stuck-on dirt while helping to perfume at the same time.

On the one hand, baking soda is known for its deodorizing properties and for its uses in removing dirt in a practical way, while white vinegar and lemon -because of their citric acid- are widely used to remove accumulated residue and make grease easier to remove.

To put it into practice, a few tablespoons of baking soda are mixed with a few drops of vinegar and lemon juice, which are applied to the affected area to make residue cleaning easier.

What is this mixture of baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice used for

This preparation can be used to clean, for example

Drains

Pipes

Trash cans

Marble

Refrigerators

Kitchen sinks

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.