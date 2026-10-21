Behind many success stories in the United States is a long road of effort, sacrifice, and setbacks. Whether they come from humble beginnings or have faced obstacles along the way, those who achieve their goals share a common trait: the persistence to keep going when the path gets hard.

This is the core foundation of Jensen Huang’s life story. The CEO of Nvidia, born February 17, 1963, spent his childhood in Taiwan and Thailand before moving to the United States.

After earning a master’s degree from Stanford University, Huang launched Nvidia in 1993 from a Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, California, at age 30 and has remained its president and CEO since. Now, from his position, he gives advice to new entrepreneurs that want to start their own companies.

“This is absolutely the single greatest time to start a company,” Huang said in July at Y Combinator’s Startup School 2026, in a conversation with its CEO, Garry Tan. The 63-year-old executive added that he was “jealous” of the opportunities ahead for young founders.

The big question Huang asks before taking on any new challenge

Huang believes that overthinking is often the biggest obstacle for entrepreneurs. His advice is to approach any challenge with one simple question: “How hard can it be?”

“Let the suffering come to you a little bit at a time,” he explained. “Don’t imagine how hard it’s going to be, and let all of that turn into anxiety and not doing something about it.”

Huang knows what it means to start from scratch. In 1993, he and his co-founders, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, sketched out their idea for a chip company over coffee at a Denny’s. More than three decades later, Nvidia is worth roughly $4.7 trillion thanks to the demand for its AI chips.

The key behind Nvidia's longevity, according to Jensen Huang. EFE

How to succeed without losing the fear, according to Nvidia’s CEO

Huang’s optimism doesn’t mean he thinks success comes easy. He has said he works seven days a week and still feels vulnerable. “You know the phrase ‘30 days from going out of business,’ I’ve used for 33 years,” he said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “The feeling doesn’t change.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly half of all new businesses fail within five years. Even so, for Huang, the key is to start, learn along the way, and not let fear stop you.