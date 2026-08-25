The Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) in Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Denver, and Las Vegas require a mandatory identity verification test before issuing a driver’s license in accordance with the REAL ID Act.

Anyone who does not provide the required documentation does not receive that credential, although they may access a version without federal validity.

The requirement stems from the REAL ID Act, in effect nationwide since May 7, 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) oversees compliance, while each state DMV in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada defines the local procedure.

What does the REAL ID Act require at the DMV to obtain a license?

To apply for a license under REAL ID, the applicant must present proof of identity, legal presence in the country, Social Security number, and residence. The DMVs in these five cities review each document before authorizing issuance.

Basic documents requested by the DMVs

Birth certificate or valid passport

Proof of legal presence in the United States

Social Security number

Proof of current residence

Documents must be original or certified copies; photocopies and expired versions are not accepted. Anyone who does not complete the document package may opt for a standard license, valid for driving, but not for flying or entering federal buildings.

How do the DMVs verify each applicant’s identity?

The offices combine two verification methods. The first is documentary: an employee reviews in person each paper presented at the counter. The second is electronic, through data matching with federal databases such as the SAVE system, which confirms the applicant’s legal presence.

If any data does not match federal records, the process remains pending until the DMV receives the corresponding confirmation. It is recommended to gather all the documentation before going to the office to avoid delays or rejections in the application.