When applying for a Real ID driver’s license, the authorities are clear about the common requirements that new applicants from all cities in the country will have to meet so that the process can be carried out.

In that sense, residents of Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and any other territory in the country who want to obtain this credential will first have to verify that they meet all the conditions required by the different driver’s license agencies.

What this type of driver’s license is used for

The Real ID is the only license that meets all the security requirements established by law for use in official purposes such as

Entering certain federal facilities

Accessing nuclear power plants

Boarding federally regulated commercial flights

For this reason, it is one of the most commonly used documents when boarding domestic flights.

The document everyone must present to apply for this type of driver’s license

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notes that one of the essential requirements to apply for the document is having a Social Security number (SSN).

To prove this, the following may be presented

W-2 form.

SSA-1099 form

1099 form issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

Social Security card

Other documents that those who want to apply for this driver’s license must present

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) explains that they will request documents that certify

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of primary residence

Legal status in the United States

There may be additional requirements, so the advice is to check with the relevant agency before completing the process.