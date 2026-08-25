The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of Texas established, starting March 5, 2026, a mandatory requirement for residents to be able to register a car within Texas territory. The measure leaves thousands of people out.

As of March, to access this process, one must comply with the “ID Rule,” a measure under which the Texas DMV requires anyone who wants to register a vehicle to present a photo identification document that is valid and was issued by the Government.

Who will not be able to meet this requirement?

Amid the tightening of immigration measures, Texas joined in March the territories that require proof of legal presence within the United States for certain procedures.

After this update, those residents who want to register a vehicle will have to present a valid identification that proves legal immigration status with no irregularities.

For them to be considered valid:

They must not be expired.

They must have supporting documents.

Vehicle registration renewal: What documents must foreigners present?

Those foreigners who want to register a vehicle in Texas can prove their identity by presenting any of these documents:

State driver’s license or identification card compatible with REAL ID.

Valid U.S. passport.

Foreign passport + valid immigration documentation (visa, I-94, residency).

Green Card or other federal documents that are valid.

How to register a vehicle at the Texas DMV: important information

To carry out this process, one must:

Present the car title in the applicant’s name Valid documentation proving identity Have current insurance Pass a vehicle inspection

If the documents are expired or legal status cannot be proven, registration may be rejected. In other words, the process remains the same, but with stricter control over the applicant’s identity and eligibility.