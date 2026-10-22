The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States explains to travelers what checks they will have to go through at the airport before they are allowed to board a plane.

“The TSA screening procedures are intended to prevent prohibited items and other transportation security threats from entering the sterile area of the airport,” authorities say.

In this regard, electronic devices must also go through a screening process to ensure a safe trip even when they are carried in carry-on luggage.

Flying with electronic devices in carry-on luggage: what the TSA screening is like that travelers must go through

According to what has been indicated by the authorities , during TSA screening all electronic devices larger than a cell phone will be required to be removed from carry-on luggage and placed together in an empty bin.

They will also be required to have no other items on top of them and will be sent through the X-ray screening. This may happen with computers, tablets, electronic reading devices and even video game consoles.

The agency indicates that hair dryers, electric shavers and electric toothbrushes are not on the list.

Once the screening has finished, if the authorities consider that there are no issues, all belongings may be put back away for boarding.

Important information about TSA screening and carry-on luggage

Electronic devices are not the only items that must be separated in this type of screening, but they may also be asked to be shown individually:

Food

Powders

Any other item that obstructs X-ray inspection

On the other hand, it is also important to consider that products in containers of up to 100 milliliters may be carried, but they must all fit in a transparent one-liter bag. The authorities specify that only one bag per piece of luggage is allowed.