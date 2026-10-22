Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, located in Texas, United States, began a new phase of its expansion and modernization plan, with the aim of adapting its facilities to the growth in air traffic in the coming years.

According to the airport in an official statement, on October 19, 2026 a new phase of the Journey With AUS program began, which includes improvements to electrical, drainage, water, and telecommunications systems.

The project is part of a long-term expansion initiative that seeks to prepare the airport to receive between 30 and 35 million passengers annually, once the full set of planned works is completed.

What works began at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport?

The new stage corresponds to the project called Utilities Infrastructure Campus-Wide (UICW), aimed at expanding and modernizing the essential services that allow the airport to operate.

Electrical systems: Installation of medium-voltage infrastructure with redundant systems to improve supply reliability.

Drainage and water management: Construction of new pipes, retention ponds, and systems to manage rainwater and improve its quality.

Telecommunications: Expansion of duct infrastructure for communication and technology networks.

Climate control: Improvements to the pipes that carry cold and hot water for the airport systems.

These interventions will make it possible to support the development of new facilities and respond to the expected increase in airport activity.

According to the statement, the design of this phase began in 2024, while the works began during the fall of 2026 and are scheduled to be completed in 2029.

What will the airport expansion look like?

The infrastructure works are part of Journey With AUS, the expansion and modernization program for the Austin airport.

The initiative includes other projects, such as a new arrivals and departures terminal, a new central utility plant and the construction of Concourse B, a new boarding area connected by a tunnel.

According to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, the current investments seek to prepare the facilities for a new phase in which the airport can serve between 30 and 35 million travelers a year, once the overall expansion is completed.

For her part, the airport’s chief executive officer, Ghizlane Badawi, highlighted that although much of the work will not be visible to passengers, it is essential to improve the reliability of services and ensure the long-term operation of the facilities.

How will the airport expansion works be financed?

The airport reported that the project will have different sources of funding, including its own reserves, current and future airport revenues, bond issuance, and federal grants.

Federal contributions include approximately $10.1 million from the Airport Infrastructure Grants program and $6.1 million from the Airport Improvement Program, both linked to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Sundt Archer Western will be in charge of carrying out this phase, while the company HDR will be responsible for the design.

With these works, the airport seeks to strengthen its infrastructure to support the growth of central Texas and advance its long-term expansion program.