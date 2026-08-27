The American visa is a fundamental document for most travelers visiting the United States, and is one of the requirements that the authorities demand of most foreigners interested in entering the country.

In that sense, those planning to visit this destination in September will have to strictly respect the visa rules to preserve its validity and be able to use it again for travel.

If the regulations are not complied with, the document will be automatically revoked.

What is the American visa rule that can lead to an automatic cancellation

According to what was detailed by the Department of State, an essential requirement for all tourists is strict compliance with the authorized entry and exit deadlines.

Those who remain in the country longer than agreed without justification will be out of status.

Section 222 (g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act states that all visas of those who are out of status are automatically canceled.

“Any multiple-entry visa that has been canceled because it is out of status will not be valid for future entries to the United States,” the authorities state.

In addition, the traveler’s eligibility for new entries may be affected by this irregularity.

The permit must be requested from USCIS to avoid inconveniences

If you need to stay in the country for longer, it will be necessary to request an extension of stay (EOS) from USCIS. The process and all the steps to complete it can be learned about in depth by clicking here.

Important information about the American visa that tourists should know

It is essential to note that holders of B1/B2 visas under these categories cannot accept employment in the United States or engage in any type of business activity.

In addition, the visa may become completely invalid if it is removed from the passport in which it was issued.

“If you have a valid visa in your expired passport, do not remove it from your expired passport. You can use your valid visa in your expired passport together with a new valid passport to travel and enter the United States,” it states.