The Supreme Court of the United States confirmed that the Donald Trump administration will be able to move forward with a new list to verify voter eligibility, with the aim of identifying foreigners not authorized to vote.

The ruling, with six votes in favor and three against, authorizes the measure in 23 Democratic states and in Washington, D.C.

The executive order had been signed by Trump in March to strengthen controls over mail-in voting. A federal judge blocked it in June, considering that the president does not have the authority to change how states administer their elections.

What does the new United States government list establish?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be able to compile state-by-state citizenship lists with federal databases to identify those who are not allowed to vote in federal elections.

Among the main changes authorized by the ruling:

The DHS will cross-check federal data to build state-by-state citizenship lists.

The Postal Service will require new designs on mail-in ballot envelopes.

Each state must send the Postal Service the data of mail-in voters.

The Postal Service will send each state a participation list with the names and addresses of those who received a mail-in ballot, intended to detect irregularities. It should be noted that voting by foreigners is already illegal under federal law and, according to the ruling itself, the recorded cases are exceptional.

What does this ruling mean for voters and foreigners in the United States?

The states affected will have to adjust their processes before the next elections: train officials, modify voting envelopes, and send voters’ data to the Postal Service.

The ruling does not prevent the plaintiff states from returning to court if a specific government measure turns out, in practice, to be illegal. The underlying litigation over the constitutionality of the order remains open in lower courts.