When building a home, choosing the right materials can make an important difference in the strength, insulation, and behavior of the walls. Among the most commonly used alternatives are solid brick and hollow brick, two options that have very different characteristics.

Although both can be used in construction, they do not necessarily serve the same function. The type of wall, the loads it will have to bear, the construction system, and the weather conditions are some of the factors that must be analyzed before deciding.

Solid or hollow brick: what are their main differences

Solid brick is characterized by having a more compact structure and a smaller number of perforations. This composition gives it certain strength and durability properties, although it also makes it heavier.

Hollow brick, on the other hand, incorporates chambers or perforations inside. This reduces its weight and makes it easier to handle during the work. In addition, the cavities can contribute to the wall’s thermal and acoustic insulation, depending on the design of the piece and how the construction system is completed.

Because of these differences, the issue is not simply to determine which is “better,” but to establish which type of brick is more suitable for each application .

Advantages of solid brick

One of the main characteristics of solid brick is its robustness. Its compact structure can offer good mechanical strength and high durability when used correctly.

Among its main advantages are:

Good strength and solidity for certain construction uses.

Durability over time when properly installed and protected.

Greater mass, which can favor certain thermal mass and acoustic insulation performances.

It can be used in walls and elements where a more robust solution is required, always in accordance with the structural design.

However, it also has some disadvantages. Its greater weight can increase the loads on the structure and make installation more laborious. In addition, its thermal performance does not depend solely on whether it is solid or hollow, but on the complete composition of the enclosure.

Why hollow brick is used so much

Hollow brick became a widely used alternative in different types of construction due to its lower weight and ease of installation.

The interior perforations make it possible to produce lighter pieces and, depending on their geometry and composition, they can improve the wall’s thermal performance. There are also different sizes and configurations intended for interior walls, exterior walls, and other uses.

Another advantage is that its lower weight can help reduce the permanent loads of certain elements of the building. Even so, not all hollow bricks have the same characteristics, so it is important to review the technical specifications of each piece.

Which is more resistant?

Resistance should not be determined solely by whether the brick is solid or hollow. The performance of a wall also depends on the type of piece, its specific strength, the mortar, the arrangement of the bricks, and especially the structural system of the building.

In a modern home, for example, a brick wall can function as an enclosure without being the element responsible for bearing the main structural loads. In other systems, masonry can have a structural function and require materials specifically designed and calculated for that purpose.

For this reason, before choosing a brick for a load-bearing wall, it is essential to have the calculation and specification of a professional.

Which insulates better from cold and heat?

In terms of thermal insulation, hollow brick may offer advantages thanks to the air chambers inside it. However, that does not mean that any hollow brick is automatically a better insulator than any solid brick.

The thermal performance of a wall depends on the whole assembly made up of the brick, plaster, cladding, air chambers, and insulating materials. The wall thickness and the proper execution of the work also have an important influence.

That is why, if the main goal is to keep a home cool in summer and warm in winter, specialists usually consider the complete insulation system rather than choosing only between solid and hollow brick.

Which brick do the experts recommend?

For a conventional construction, hollow brick is usually a practical alternative for many enclosures, mainly because of its lower weight, ease of installation, and insulation possibilities.

Solid brick, for its part, remains a useful option when certain strength, mass, or durability performance is sought and when the project specifically contemplates its use.

The final choice should be made according to the type of wall, the loads, the climate, the required insulation, and the home’s structural system . There is no universally better brick: the right material is the one that meets the specific needs of the work and complies with the corresponding technical specifications.