The 2026 World Cup debuts a historic format with 48 teams and a knockout stage that begins directly in the Round of 32. Unlike previous editions, not only the top two teams from each group advance, but also the eight best third-place teams, creating a huge number of possible combinations in the final bracket.

The matchups are not fully defined yet, but several projected pairings already exist according to the current standings in each group and the teams that today hold qualification spots.

How the new Round of 32 stage of the 2026 World Cup works

FIFA changed the format for the 2026 World Cup:

The top two from each of the 12 groups qualify.

The eight best third-place teams also advance.

In total, 32 national teams play in the Round of 32.

All matches are single-elimination.

If there is a tie, extra time and penalties are played.

Sunday, June 28

2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B

Currently: South Korea (2nd A) vs Switzerland (2nd B).

Time: 15:00 (ET).

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles.

Monday, June 29

1st Group C vs 2nd Group F

Currently: Morocco (1st C) vs Japan (2nd F).

Time: 13:00.

Venue: Houston Stadium.

1st Group E vs one of the best third-place teams

Currently: Germany (1st E) vs Scotland (3rd Group C).

Time: 16:30.

Venue: Boston Stadium.

1st Group F vs 2nd Group C

Currently: Netherlands (1st F) vs Morocco (2nd C).

Time: 21:00.

Venue: BBVA Stadium in Monterrey.

Tuesday, June 30

2nd Group E vs 2nd Group I

Currently: Ivory Coast (2nd E) vs Norway (2nd I).

Time: 13:00.

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

1st Group I vs one of the best third-place teams

Currently: France (1st I) vs Paraguay (3rd Group D).

Time: 17:00.

Venue: MetLife Stadium.

1st Group A vs one of the best third-place teams

Currently: Mexico (1st A) vs Sweden (3rd Group F).

Time: 21:00.

Venue: Azteca Stadium.

Wednesday, July 1

1st Group L vs one of the best third-place teams

Currently: England (1st L) vs Algeria (3rd Group J)

Time: 12:00

Venue: Atlanta Stadium.

1st Group G vs one of the best third-place teams

Currently: Egypt (1st G) vs Czech Republic (3rd Group A)

Time: 16:00

Venue: Seattle Stadium.

1st Group D vs one of the best third-place teams

Currently: United States (1st D) vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (3rd Group B)

Time: 20:00

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Why these matchups can still change

The third matchday of the group stage has not ended yet and the qualification of the best third-place teams is extremely dynamic.

In fact, FIFA considers 495 possible combinations to place the eight best third-place teams within the final bracket, so a single goal can change several matchups simultaneously.

That is why, although these are the projected matchups as of today, the final bracket will only be confirmed once the group stage ends on June 27.