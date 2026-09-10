En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

This Thursday, September 10, 2026, Víctor Florencio, universally known as "Niño Prodigio", explained what the horoscope says for each zodiac sign of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) about how they will fare in love, health and work, according to the stars.

Thursday of renewal: in the morning, the Moon in Aquarius boosts social activity and experimentation; in the afternoon, the Moon in Pisces invites sensitivity, slowing down, and listening to the soul.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Thursday

Aries

At dawn you will be surprised by an overflowing energy, visualizing new projects with the potential to transform your life. Creativity will spring up without limit and you will be surrounded by friends who share your values. It is an ideal time to dream big and set goals that bring you closer to your desires. However, toward the afternoon you may need some time alone. This desire to be alone is not something negative; on the contrary, it is an opportunity to reconnect with yourself and allow your intuition to guide you. Paying attention to that inner voice will help you organize your ideas and decide what the next step will be.

Get close to nature or, simply, take some time to reflect. The serenity you discover within will be of immense value and will give you the clarity you need. Give yourself permission to feel and recognize your emotions; by looking inward you will discover essential parts of yourself. Remember that chosen solitude is a gift: it will help you recharge and return to your tasks with renewed vigor. Trust that what happens today will be one more step toward the bright future you are building.

Taurus

Today presents itself as a day full of opportunities for you, Taurus. From early on you will notice attractive proposals arriving that will improve your work situation. It is the time to keep an open mind and take advantage of the options that arise, as they may take you farther than you ever imagined. In the afternoon, you will be surrounded by a festive atmosphere. It will be an appropriate occasion to celebrate and share with your friends. Today friendship will take center stage in your day; make sure you enjoy the presence of those around you. Laughter and complicity will fill your heart with joy.

This day brings an ideal balance between responsibilities and recreation. The good energy you share with your loved ones will also reflect the progress you are making professionally. Do not forget that your friends are an essential support in your life; nurture those bonds. Finally, keep an open and receptive mindset. The universe is aligning in your favor and the opportunities that arise today are only the starting point of a path filled with prosperity and happiness.

Leo

Today promises to be a day full of surprises for you, Leo. From early on, someone close to you will amaze you with their originality. That creative spark will awaken your curiosity and encourage you to explore new ideas and opportunities in your life. As the day goes on, your thoughts will focus on intimacy with your partner. You will feel a strong urge to come together on a deeper level, and creating a seductive atmosphere in your room will allow you to experience memorable moments as a couple. Let fantasy flow and surrender to desire. Give yourself permission to explore new shared fantasies and show your most vulnerable side. Mutual trust will grow stronger and you will both experience a deeper emotional bond. Today is an ideal day to celebrate love and give free rein to your creativity.

Virgo

This morning will be very busy for you, Virgo. You will feel the urge to catch up on pending matters and your performance will be notable. Even so, do not demand too much of yourself; try to maintain a balance between obligations and rest.

As the day goes on, you may receive an invitation from someone close to share a romantic moment. Embrace spontaneity and enjoy the company of that special person. The bond you create today can be very satisfying.

Give yourself permission to enjoy this moment without overthinking daily obligations.

Sometimes it is necessary to disconnect and live in the present.

Life offers many opportunities for love and fun.

Remember that balance is essential.

While you attend to your duties, do not neglect nurturing your personal bonds.

Today could be an ideal day to strengthen the connection you have with others.

Libra

This morning will be refreshing for you, Libra. You will feel the desire to be more genuine and to act with greater freedom. That fresh energy will lift your spirits and encourage you to make changes that allow you to express yourself better. As the day goes on, you will return to your routines, but with a different attitude. You may discover ways to make your routine lighter and, at the same time, your collaborative spirit will improve the work environment. Today is a favorable day for teamwork and sharing ideas. Your positive attitude and desire for harmony will attract the right people and together you will achieve great accomplishments. Take advantage of this energy to drive your projects forward. Remember that your authenticity is one of your greatest strengths. Dare to shine and be the light that inspires those around you. Every step you take today will reveal your most authentic essence.

Scorpio

Today is a favorable day for you, Scorpio. In the morning you will turn to creative ideas to address family matters and thus find solutions that benefit everyone. Your analytical ability and your intuition will lead you to the answers you seek.

As the day goes on, if you have children, you will experience moments that fill your heart with happiness. These family moments will be meaningful and will remind you how much love is worth in your life. Value the small blessings that life gives you. Do not underestimate the strength of family bonds; today is an ideal opportunity to strengthen them. Dedicate time to your loved ones and create unforgettable memories that you will treasure in the future. Keep in mind that family is an essential pillar in your life. By nurturing these bonds, you will also be caring for and strengthening yourself.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today presents itself as a very favorable day. You will have the chance to complete a financial transaction that will leave you with good results. Your realistic approach and your ability to decide clearly will allow you to ensure a successful outcome.

As the day goes on, your creativity will be activated and inspiring ideas will emerge that can open new doors. It is an ideal time to express what you feel and put into words those thoughts that usually remain inside. Do not limit yourself to your obligations alone; allow yourself to dream and explore new opportunities too. Sometimes, when creativity is allowed to flow, unexpected doors open in the professional sphere. Remember that discipline, combined with inventiveness, can take you very far. Trust yourself and your abilities; the universe supports you and today is a great day to make the most of it.

Sagittarius

The morning looks perfect for you, Sagittarius. Use this moment to stay informed, learn, and update your knowledge. Stay open to new ideas, as they could be the key to opening new opportunities in your life.

In the afternoon, you will feel the desire to take shelter at home and surround yourself with your loved ones. Sharing time with your family will help you reconnect with your roots and strengthen those precious emotional bonds. Your home will be your refuge and a haven of peace. Today looks to be a balanced day between learning and valuable family time. Make the most of every moment to nourish your mind and your heart. The bonds you build today will be enriching and lasting. Remember that knowledge is power and sharing with your loved ones will give you the strength to face any challenge.

Aquarius

This day presents itself full of possibilities for you, Aquarius.

From early on, your ideas and plans will gain momentum.

Take advantage of this creative energy to move forward with what you have been preparing.

Taking action will be essential to achieve your goals.

Later on, interesting news will arise in the financial sphere.

Stay alert, as your income could increase and it will be important to identify the financial opportunities that appear.

With a proactive attitude, you will be able to make the most of them. Today is an ideal time to build bonds and weave networks that drive your progress. Share your proposals and listen to those of others; the exchange of knowledge is key now. Remember that your ability to innovate and break with the usual is one of your greatest strengths. Trust yourself and your abilities; the universe is aligning so that you can make your dreams come true.

Pisces

Pisces, today a special day awaits you. Early on you will notice how certain worries are dissolving, allowing you to contemplate your inner world with greater freshness and lightness. That clarity will help you focus on what is truly important.

In the afternoon, with the Moon in your sign, your intuition will sharpen and it will be easier for you to express your gifts. It is an ideal time to share with the world, naturally and spontaneously, what comes from within you. Your energy and sensitivity will attract those around you. Do not be afraid to show your abilities and share your gifts with others. Today, authenticity will be your best ally. Every genuine expression of your being will strengthen your connection with people and with the universe. Remember that life is a constant movement of energy. Allow yourself to flow with it and you will notice how everything aligns in your favor.