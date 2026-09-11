En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

This Friday, September 11, 2026, Víctor Florencio, known internationally as "Niño Prodigio", explained what the horoscope says for each zodiac sign of fire ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) about how they will fare in love, health and work, according to the stars.

The Moon completes its transit through Pisces and closes a cycle. It is time to honor its rhythms and its influence on nature and mood, releasing emotions, dreams and burdens to the water symbolically.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Friday

Aries

Today is an ideal day for Aries to delve into their inner world. Your dreams and most intimate ideas will take shape and you may feel a powerful spiritual protection accompanying you at every step. This energy will motivate you to review your desires and aspirations, guiding you toward calm and clarity. The connection with the subtle will be especially intense, allowing you to rediscover parts of yourself that you may have set aside. This inclination toward the spiritual may arise in moments of meditation or contemplation, when you will find the answers you have been seeking. Allow yourself to feel and welcome the guidance and protection that surround you.

In the realm of service to others, your actions will have a special meaning. What you do today for others will not only give you satisfaction, but will also be a source of spiritual reward. Your generosity and your love will drive your day and you will notice that every gesture counts. Do not forget that this deep connection with yourself and with others is a true gift. Channel this energy to think about your path and the dreams you want to fulfill. Life is pointing you toward the route, and today is an ideal day to follow it with confidence and hope.

Taurus

Today, Taurus, you have the opportunity to connect with people who share your interest in meditation and spirituality. These encounters may open you up to new perspectives and experiences that will enrich your life. However, it is important that you stay alert to the intentions of those who approach you. You may notice that some proposals are not as transparent as they seem; trust your intuition to distinguish what is truly worth it. Do not settle for the first impression: observe carefully and ask questions. What surrounds you today can offer you a lot if you keep an open mind and an open heart. In addition, this day is conducive to reviewing your personal goals and desires. Your encounters may be a source of inspiration; feel encouraged to connect with those you feel affinity with. Keep in mind that every person who crosses your path brings a lesson; receive it with gratitude. Take advantage of today's energy to strengthen your bonds, but keep discernment. Sometimes, what seems like a blessing needs deeper analysis.

Leo

Today, Leo, a special ability will emerge in you to understand deep processes and sustain periods of change. Allow yourself to take on a guiding role for those around you. In matters of inheritances, loans or shared resources, it is key not to idealize or create false expectations. Crises can be hidden opportunities; let the process flow without trying to force the results. By letting go of what no longer serves you, you also give yourself the opportunity to start over. It is a valuable lesson about detachment and trust in the flow of life.

On the emotional level, today is a good time to be honest with yourself and with others. Allow yourself to feel what you need to, but remember that clarity is fundamental. Avoid confusion and focus on what really matters. Keep in mind that every experience leaves a lesson and that every challenge brings the possibility of growth. Remain true to your truth and trust that everything you are going through is steering you toward a new beginning.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, today there may be the possibility of connecting with people with whom you share a special spiritual harmony. That affinity may arise suddenly and bring renewing energy. However, try not to idealize too much those who enter your emotional sphere; clarity will be decisive. Take the necessary time to know the real intentions of these new connections. At times, the excitement of a newly started relationship can cloud your judgment; therefore, remain attentive and receptive to reality. Authenticity is fundamental in any bond you want to build.

Today may also be a good time to review your own desires and emotional needs. What do you really want in your relationships? By understanding yourself better, you will be able to forge deeper and more satisfying relationships. Trust your intuition and your ability to distinguish the authentic from the false. Today is a day to learn, evolve and forge bonds based on sincerity and deep connection.

Libra

Today, Libra, you will feel a strong urge to support others. This wave of compassion will help you adopt a more empathetic and understanding stance toward those around you. In the work environment, however, it is important to keep away from gossip or ambiguous comments that may distract you. For your well-being, it is advisable that you take care of your diet and eliminate habits that do not benefit you. Health is essential and today is an ideal opportunity to put into practice positive changes that strengthen your body and mind.

It is also a good time to evaluate your personal relationships. Are you satisfied with the quality of your relationships? Use the day to strengthen them and provide support to those who need it most.

Do not forget that your emotional well-being is also important.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, love will imbue the day with a special halo that will ignite your romantic inspiration. This vibration may make itself present in different ways and your artistic sensitivity will reach its peak. Whether through music, painting or dance, allow your creativity to flow without restraint.

Today is an ideal moment to open your heart, release your emotions and share what you feel with the people you love. Being authentic in your relationships will be fundamental; do not be afraid to open up and allow others to contemplate the beauty of your being. When expressing what you feel, remember that art is a powerful channel for giving voice to your inner world. Do not underestimate the mark your creations can leave on those around you: your art can inspire and heal. Channel this creative energy into activities that bring you happiness and bring you closer to your most intimate self. By strengthening the bond with your inner world, you will enjoy even more the connections you forge today.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today a particular sensitivity will awaken your curiosity about learning related to healing, astrology or spiritual knowledge. It is a good day to deepen your knowledge and encourage yourself to explore new ways of expressing what you feel. Communication does not always happen with words; sometimes gestures and silences speak more. Allow yourself to try different ways of manifesting your inner world. In this process, imagination will be a great ally and reconnecting with your inner self will guide you toward the answers you long for. It is a favorable moment to get closer to those who share your spiritual search: the conversations that arise may be enlightening and open paths toward new knowledge. Keep a receptive attitude to learn and evolve together with the people around you. Remember that the path of self-knowledge is a permanent journey.

Sagittarius

Today, Sagittarius, memories and dreams from your family past may return to you, like a tide that rescues what you had given up for lost. It is a favorable moment to reconnect with your roots and with the emotional history that binds you to your ancestors. The signs you receive could give you a renewed perspective on your present life. Let the desire to turn your home into a sanctuary for the soul come to the surface. This vibration encourages you to create a warm and balanced environment, where you can reconnect with yourself and with your loved ones. Remember that your home reflects your inner world; care for that place with affection and warmth.

Today is an ideal moment to celebrate your roots and your family legacy. Get closer to your loved ones and share meaningful moments that strengthen your bonds. Family is an essential support in your life and today is an ideal moment to strengthen those ties. Allow yourself to embrace nostalgia and the memories that come to you. These moments of reflection will help you better understand your history and forge a stronger future full of love.

Aquarius

Today, Aquarius, you will have the feeling that certain resources appear almost by magic. It will be as if life responds to your needs in a surprising way, offering you doors that you once saw as unreachable. Even so, in business and investments, remain prudent and carefully analyze everything that seems temporary. Do not let yourself be drawn in by promises that lack real support. Recognize your abilities and what truly brings you joy and fulfillment. True wealth lies in who you are and in what you can contribute, beyond the material. This is a favorable time to review your goals and confirm that they are in tune with your inner voice. Be loyal to yourself and do not let yourself be conditioned by other people's expectations. Today, your authenticity is the best compass. Keep in mind that what is temporary can vanish as quickly as it arrived, so proceed with caution. In important decisions, your intuition will be your best ally; trust it and move forward with confidence.

Pisces

Pisces, today you will align with your most empathetic, imaginative and spiritual side. Your sensitivity will be on the surface, which will help you share with the world what rises from within you. A wave of inspiration and charm will surround you, attracting experiences that harmonize with your deepest desires. It is a perfect moment to devote yourself to creative activities that allow you to channel and express your emotions. Whether through music, writing or any artistic expression, feel encouraged to release the energy that burns within you. Your creativity can be a powerful means of conveying what you feel.

Today you will also notice a strong connection with the spiritual. Take advantage of it to meditate, reflect or simply contemplate the beauty around you. Give yourself permission to live each moment with intensity and gratitude.

Do not forget that your intuition is a powerful guide. Listen to your intuition and follow the path your heart points to. Today is a time to celebrate your essence and everything that defines you.