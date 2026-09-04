Finding a bill on the car windshield may seem like a stroke of luck, but in reality, it is a warning sign.

It is a maneuver that some criminals use to steal in a matter of seconds, especially in supermarket parking lots, shopping centers, or busy places.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing about. The National Police themselves have warned about this technique through a video on their Instagram account.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing about. Knowing what that bill means and how to react can make the difference between a mere scare and becoming a victim of theft.

What the bill-on-the-windshield trick consists of

Thieves place a 50-euro bill, almost always fake, on the windshield wiper of a parked car. The idea is for the driver to see it when getting into the vehicle and feel tempted to get out to check what it is.

“Criminals take advantage of the fact that your car is stopped to place a 50-euro bill on the windshield that, of course, is fake”, explains an officer in the National Police video.

The problem comes when the driver goes out to inspect it: “When they go out to check the authenticity of the bill, they take the opportunity to steal the belongings left inside.”

Why curiosity is the criminals’ weapon

The effectiveness of the method is based on an instinctive gesture. The possibility of finding unexpected money leads many drivers to get out of the car without turning off the engine or locking the doors, precisely the oversight the thieves are looking for.

It is at that moment that the criminals act, taking the valuables left in sight inside. In some cases, if the keys have been left inside, they may even take the vehicle itself. Everything happens in the few seconds when the driver’s attention is on the bill.

What to do if you find a bill on the car windshield

The National Police’s main recommendation is not to stop and check it at that very moment, especially if the car was parked in a place with few people around.

In the face of this modus operandi, it is worth keeping several guidelines in mind: