When a vehicle is parked outdoors, its side mirrors are constantly exposed to animals roaming the area, dirt, moisture, and low temperatures.

Placing a plastic bag over them is a trick that is easy to put into practice and can help keep them clean and protected from external factors, such as bird droppings, dust, or ice formation.

Tying a plastic bag to the car mirrors: what it is for

Covering the side mirrors with plastic bags allows, in a simple way

Protecting them from dirt that can accumulate, especially if parked in areas with abundant greenery

Reducing frost and ice buildup during nights with low temperatures.

In addition, it is common for birds, when they see their own reflection, to peck or scratch the mirror, which can cause minor scratches. The bag trick helps prevent this.

Thus, the tied bag will act as a barrier between the mirror surface and any factor that could dirty it.

Recommendations to get the most out of this trick

Although it is a practical and easy-to-implement solution, there are certain considerations that will help keep the bag in place for as long as the vehicle is parked

Choose a plastic bag large enough to cover the entire mirror

Secure it with more than one knot to prevent it from flying off in the wind and ensure it stays as close to the mirror as possible