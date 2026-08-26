Those small black dots around your car’s windshield have an important purpose. Known as frit, the ceramic pattern helps protect the adhesive that holds the glass in place and reduces heat-related distortion.

If you have ever looked closely at a car windshield, you have probably noticed the black border and the small dots that gradually fade toward the center of the glass. They may look like a decorative detail, but they are actually part of the windshield’s design and manufacturing process.

The black pattern is known as ceramic frit. It is a ceramic enamel that is permanently fused to the glass at high temperatures, rather than a layer of paint or tint that can peel away.

Why are there black dots on a windshield?

One of the main functions of the frit is to protect the polyurethane adhesive that bonds the windshield to the vehicle. Ultraviolet radiation from sunlight can damage polyurethane over time, so the ceramic layer helps shield the adhesive from UV exposure.

The frit also provides a better surface for the adhesive to bond to and helps conceal the adhesive bead around the edge of the windshield. This means the pattern serves both a functional and visual purpose.

The black pattern is known as ceramic frit. Gemini IA

Why does the black border fade into dots?

The dots serve another important purpose during the windshield manufacturing process.

The black ceramic frit absorbs more heat than the surrounding clear glass. When the windshield is heated and shaped into its curved form, a sudden transition between the black ceramic and clear glass can create differences in thermal expansion and cause optical distortion.

The progressively smaller dots create a gradual transition between the dark border and the clear glass. This helps minimize that distortion and produces a smoother transition across the windshield.

So, the next time you see those black dots around a windshield, they are doing much more than adding a pattern. They help protect the adhesive, support the windshield’s bond to the vehicle and reduce distortion during manufacturing.