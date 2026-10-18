Isle Royale National Park is one of the least visited natural destinations in the United States. Located in Lake Superior, in the state of Michigan, it recorded 29,091 visits during 2025, a figure that reflects its low tourist turnout.

According to data released by Outside Online, the park stands out for its isolated location and the difficulties of access, since it is only possible to get there by boat or seaplane.

Where is Isle Royale, and why is it one of the least visited islands in the U.S.?

Isle Royale is located in Lake Superior, near the border with Canada, and is part of a group of islands that make up the national park.

According to the survey published by Outside Online, it was the fourth least visited national park in the United States in 2025 and the one that received the fewest visits among the parks in the contiguous 48 states.

Only three parks in Alaska recorded lower figures: Kobuk Valley, with 7,786 visits, Gates of the Arctic, with 14,923, and Lake Clark, with 19,778.

How to get to Isle Royale, the hidden island of Michigan?

One of the distinctive features of Isle Royale is that it cannot be accessed by road. Due to its location in Lake Superior, visitors must use one of these means of transportation:

Ferry : boats that allow you to reach the park by water.

Seaplane: an aircraft that can land on water and offer another access alternative.

Its remote location and limited transportation options make it an alternative for those looking to visit destinations far from the busiest tourist circuits.