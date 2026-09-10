Spraying white vinegar on towels before washing is a home trick mainly used to combat persistent odors and remove residue that can remain stuck to the fibers.

With frequent use, detergent, fabric softener, and the minerals present in water can build up and make towels feel stiffer or less absorbent.

What is the use of white vinegar on towels?

The main component of white vinegar is acetic acid, which can help dissolve certain mineral deposits and alkaline residues accumulated on the fibers. For that reason, its occasional use can help to:

Reduce damp odors that remain after washing.

Remove part of the accumulated detergent and fabric softener residue .

Decrease the stiffness caused by those deposits.

Help preserve the absorbency of towels by removing substances that coat the fibers.

Vinegar does not replace detergent and should not be considered a reliable disinfection method.

How to use white vinegar on towels?

To use it as an occasional treatment, it can be done approximately once a month following these steps:

Place the towels in the washing machine, without overloading the drum. Add the usual detergent in the amount recommended for the load. Pour approximately half a cup (120 ml) of white vinegar into the compartment meant for fabric softener. This way, it is added during the rinse cycle. Choose the appropriate wash program according to the towels’ label instructions. At the end, dry the towels completely before putting them away to prevent moisture from remaining and causing bad odors.

If the idea is to spray them before washing, it is advisable to dilute the vinegar with water and apply a light, even amount, without soaking the fibers. After that, they should go straight into the washing machine.

How often is it recommended to apply it?

Monthly application works more as a maintenance treatment than as a necessity in every wash. If the towels are clean and do not have bad odors, using vinegar constantly is unnecessary.

To do it, it is preferable to use diluted white vinegar or add it to the wash cycle, instead of saturating the towels with pure vinegar. A common option is to place around half a cup in the compartment meant for fabric softener and run the wash.

Also, vinegar should never be combined with bleach or products that contain sodium hypochlorite, since the mixture can release dangerous gases.