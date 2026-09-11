Mixing sparkling water and baking soda is an economical and easy alternative to put into practice to complement home cleaning routines.

The combination, based on two elements present in most homes, allows you to loosen stuck-on dirt and remove surface stains without needing to resort to harsher products.

Mixing sparkling water and baking soda: what is it good for

This preparation combines the effervescent action of sparkling water and the abrasive power of baking soda to speed up cleaning routines.

It can be used to

Clean pots and pans with food residue.

Remove dirt from kitchen utensils.

Get rid of surface stains on stainless steel.

Help remove built-up grease.

How to prepare this mixture

1 glass of sparkling water. 2 tablespoons of baking soda.

How to put this baking soda and sparkling water mixture into practice

To use it, the recommendation is

Cover the affected area with the mixture.

Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

Scrub the surface with a sponge or brush.

Rinse.

Dry very well to avoid new marks.

The advice is to always use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.