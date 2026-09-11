Used coffee grounds, which often end up in the trash, can become a highly valuable all-purpose household item. If they are mixed with ground cinnamon inside a jar, an ideal homemade air freshener can be created for those who love scenting all their spaces.

In addition to giving this waste a second life, the combination can neutralize odors and add a warm aroma to any space where it is placed.

Mixing used coffee with cinnamon in a jar: why it is recommended

On one hand, coffee retains part of its aroma even after being brewed, while cinnamon adds a warm and intense note. Together they can be used to

Scent kitchens, bathrooms, and rooms

Neutralize bad odors after cooking

Perfume closets and pantries

Give used coffee grounds a second life

How to prepare this homemade coffee and cinnamon mixture in a jar

To make this mixture, you need only a few ingredients, such as:

Completely dry used coffee grounds

Ground cinnamon

A clean glass jar

The amounts will vary depending on the size of the jar.

The ingredients should be placed inside, and the jar can be left uncovered in the place you want to scent so that the fragrance can be released. The ideal thing is to replace the ingredients as the aroma loses intensity.