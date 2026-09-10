Onion is one of the most widely used ingredients in cooking, but getting it nicely browned and caramelized can take quite a bit of time. That is why some cooks turn to a simple trick that consists of adding a small amount of baking soda during cooking.

This combination changes the pH of the onion and speeds up its browning and softening, but it should be used in moderation so as not to alter its flavor or texture.

What is mixing onions with baking soda for?

Mixing onion with a small amount of baking soda serves mainly to speed up browning and caramelization during cooking. Baking soda raises the pH of the preparation, which favors the reactions responsible for the toasted color and allows the onion to soften and brown much faster.

A very thinly sliced onion can go through this process in about 10 minutes, compared with traditional methods that require quite a bit more time. During cooking, it is recommended to deglaze the pan with small splashes of water when the onion begins to stick to the bottom.

How do you mix the right proportion of onions with baking soda?

The amount of baking soda should be very small. The indicated proportion is approximately 0.1% of the onion’s weight. This is equivalent to 0.5 grams for every 500 grams of onion.

To achieve a good caramelization:

Cut the onion into very thin julienne strips. Place it in a hot skillet with a little olive oil and a pinch of salt. Add the baking soda and cook while stirring. When browned bits begin to form on the bottom, add a small splash of water to deglaze. Repeat the deglazing two or three times until you get a deep golden color.

Too much baking soda can cause the onion to lose structure, become excessively soft or pasty, and develop a bitter taste.

Why do many recommend mixing onions with baking soda?

The recommendation is related to the chemical reactions that occur during the browning of foods. Since baking soda is alkaline, it raises the pH of the onion and speeds up these reactions, causing it to reach the brown color and the flavors associated with intense cooking sooner.

The trick is attractive because of the time factor, as it makes it possible to obtain very soft, browned onions without keeping them over low heat for long periods.