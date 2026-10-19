Bathroom tile grout can accumulate dirt and lose its color over time. To clean it without resorting directly to harsher products, there is a homemade alternative: baking soda mixed with water.

The technique consists of preparing a paste and applying it to the joints between the ceramic tiles with a nylon-bristle brush.

The University of Florida included this method in a guide on alternatives for household cleaning, with specific instructions for ceramic tile grout.

What is applying baking soda with water to bathroom tile grout for

Applying baking soda with water to the grout between bathroom tiles serves to remove built-up dirt, reduce surface stains, and restore some of their original color. The mixture forms a paste that helps loosen debris stuck between the tiles.

In its publication Hazardous Household Substances: Alternatives That Are Relatively Free of Toxic Effects, the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Florida (UF/IFAS) recommends using a paste of baking soda and water to clean unsealed grout that looks dull or lackluster.

This resource can be useful for routine bathroom maintenance, where moisture and residue encourage the appearance of stains.

How to clean bathroom tile grout with baking soda and water

The procedure recommended by the University of Florida guide is simple and uses items that are usually available at home.

To do it, follow these steps:

Prepare a paste : mix baking soda with a small amount of water until you get a thick consistency.

Apply to the grout : spread the mixture directly over the joints between the tiles that show dirt.

Scrub with a brush : use one with nylon bristles to work on the affected areas without resorting to abrasive tools.

Remove the residue : rinse with clean water and wipe with a cloth to remove the residue from the mixture.

Dry the surface: finish with a clean cloth to prevent unnecessary moisture from remaining.

Before applying the mixture to the whole bathroom, it is advisable to test it on a less visible area to make sure it does not alter the color or finish of the surface.

It is also necessary to check the manufacturer’s instructions if the grout has a sealant or special treatment.

What to keep in mind before using baking soda in the bathroom

The UF/IFAS guide also warns that homemade alternatives may require more effort to achieve the desired result. Effectiveness depends on the type of dirt, the condition of the surface, and how often maintenance is carried out.

If the grout has mold, persistent stains, or deterioration, it may be worth considering using a product to eliminate the bacteria and following its instructions for use.