The use of moisturizer can make a difference for people who have dry skin, and even more so if it is applied following expert advice.

Jason A. Clarck, a board-certified dermatologist in Atlanta, explains in an article from the American Academy of Dermatology Association that the best time to use this product if you have dry skin is after showering.

How to make the most of the benefits of moisturizer

The expert indicates: “Apply moisturizer to the skin just after getting out of the shower to prevent water loss”. The explanation is that when the skin is damp, both creams and thicker ointments can spread better.

In addition, it is explained that the product is used more efficiently because it can retain the skin’s water and prevent it from evaporating.

Which moisturizer to choose according to skin type

Although within the world of moisturizers there are creams, ointments, gels, and lotions, the specialist emphasizes that to choose these products, it is necessary to know each person’s skin type very well.

The advice is as follows:

For normal skin, lotion is usually the best option. However, as the years go by, moving to cream is recommended.

In the case of those with dry skin, the recommended alternative is to avoid lightweight formulas and opt for thicker creams and ointments.

On the other hand, those with oily skin should not apply too much moisturizer since it encourages pore blockage and the resulting appearance of acne. In these cases, the best option is gel, according to the specialist.