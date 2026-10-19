The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BRYTLY, a new over-the-counter eye drop treatment for eye redness caused by minor irritations. The product contains apraclonidine ophthalmic solution at a concentration of 0.125% and is the first nonprescription eye drop to use this active ingredient. (FDA)

The approval was announced on October 16, 2026, and was granted to Alcon. Although the decision clears the way for the product to enter the U.S. market, the FDA has not announced an exact retail launch date. The manufacturer expects the drops to reach major retailers and online stores in the coming months.

When will BRYTLY eye drops be available in stores?

BRYTLY is expected to become available at major U.S. retailers and through online stores in the coming months, according to Alcon. However, the company has not announced a specific date for when consumers will be able to purchase the product.

The FDA’s approval allows the eye drops to be marketed without a prescription for their authorized use. The agency’s announcement does not provide a retail price or a confirmed launch schedule.

What are the new eye drops used for?

BRYTLY is designed to relieve eye redness caused by minor irritations, which can result from factors such as dryness or dust. The active ingredient, apraclonidine, was previously available in higher-concentration prescription formulations used to lower eye pressure in patients with glaucoma or those undergoing certain laser eye procedures.

BRYTLY is approved for adults and children aged 12 and older to relieve eye redness caused by minor irritations. Illustrative image.

The nonprescription formulation is approved for adults and children aged 12 and older. According to the FDA, it should not be used more than twice a day.

What precautions should consumers know?

Consumers should read the product’s Drug Facts label before using BRYTLY . Those who wear contact lenses must remove them before applying the drops and wait at least 10 minutes before putting them back in. Anyone using additional eye drops should wait five minutes between products.

The FDA advises consumers to stop using BRYTLY and consult a doctor if they experience eye pain, changes in vision, continued redness or irritation, or if symptoms worsen or persist for more than three days. These precautions are intended to help consumers recognize when eye redness may require medical attention rather than continued self-treatment.