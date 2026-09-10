Washington has changed its rental laws, giving tenants new protections when they need to install portable cooling devices in their homes. The changes took effect on June 11, 2026, with some exceptions.

Under the new rules, landlords generally cannot prohibit tenants from installing a portable air conditioner or heat pump, and they cannot charge a fee for its use, inspection or installation.

Landlords cannot charge this fee

The new law prohibits landlords from charging tenants for the use, inspection, or installation of a portable cooling device. However, landlords can still charge for damage caused by the installation or use of the device.

Landlords can also rent a cooling device to tenants, meaning the prohibition does not prevent them from charging rent for a device they provide themselves.

When landlords can prohibit a cooling device

The protection is not absolute. Landlords may prohibit a portable cooling device in certain circumstances, including when its installation would violate building codes, manufacturer safety rules, or cause unreasonable damage.

Washington's new rental rules prevent landlords from charging certain fees related to portable cooling devices, with exceptions.

A landlord may also prohibit a window-mounted device if the rental already has a fully operational heat pump, if the building’s electrical system cannot support it or if the device would interfere with an emergency exit.

What tenants need to do

Tenants who plan to install a window-mounted portable cooling device must notify their landlord at least two days before installation. The rules also apply to certain residents of manufactured or mobile homes, although separate exceptions can apply.

The changes are part of four new Washington laws affecting renters in 2026. Other measures address eviction notices, flood-risk disclosures and alternatives to smart access systems.